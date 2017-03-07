Pirates still winless under Kjell Jonevret after SuperSport draw

The first half of this Absa Premiership fixture promised little but after the break Pirates and SuperSport matched each other blow for blow, and attack for attack.

On-form Thabo Mnyamane cracked in a fine opener to put SuperSport ahead in the 55th minute.

Thembinkosi Lorch equalised in the 76th for a Pirates side pushing hard to end an 11-game winless run, which went to 12 on Tuesday night.

New Bucs coach Kjell Jonevret has yet to win after three matches.

Third-placed SuperSport’s title chances continued to slip after also dropping points in a 0-0 home draw against Ajax Cape Town on Saturday.

But both teams can rest assured that with the respective quality of squads at their disposal, and football of Tuesday night’s calibre, SuperSport seem assured of pushing for at least the top three, and that elusive win must be around the corner for Pirates.

Bucs suffered an early setback when right-back Ntsikelelo Nyauza limped off to be replaced by Thabo Matlaba.It was a snooze of a first half, where there were only half chances.

Thembinkosi Lorch’s lob from deep had SuperSport goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse, while Abbubaker Mobara had to head off Pirates’ line from Mpho Makola’s swerving corner.

Reneilwe Letsholonyanes’s attempted volley went well over from outside the area and in the other direction Dove Wome’s strike was straight at recent teammate Pieterse.

The second half started at a more promising tempo, as Thamsanqa Gabuza missed from close for the Buccaneers.But it was SuperSport, showing signs of getting behind Pirates’ defence from the end before the break, who opened the scoring.

Mandla Masango’s corner was half-cleared by Pirates and fell to Michael Boxall far on the left.

The full-back crossed back in, finding Mnyamane just inside the area to touch past a defender and smash past Brighton Mhlongo off the right upright.

A frustrated Jonevret waved his arms to urge his players to up their intensity.

But SuperSport were playing off the front foot.

Mymanane advanced into the area and squeezed a shot over. Brockie had the ball in the net and seemed dubiously ruled offside.Bucs pushed for the equaliser in an increasingly open match.

Mpho Makola’s corner from the right fell to Happy Jele to try to scramble over at the far post, with the clearance off the line falling to Lorch to sweep in and level the scores.

Now it was Pirates’ turn to stream forward, though Makola skied an effort from a build-up and substitute Tendai Ndoro forced a sharp save from Pieterse.

