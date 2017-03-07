Zambia scored 10 goals in their three group stage matches‚ conceding just two.

They meet an Amajita side who have conceded in every game‚ including one goal in their 3-1 opening win against Cameroon‚ four in the 4-3 defeat to Senegal and one in their 3-1 final win against Sudan‚ making for five goals conceded.

Given that the South Africans are the second-highest scoring team at the U-20 Afcon with nine goals‚ Wednesday’s semifinal at the National Heroes Stadium‚ which will house a big crowd supporting the hosts‚ could be expected to be a high-scoring affair.

“This is a tough match‚" SA coach Thabo Senong admitted on Tuesday about the challenge of facing the host team.

"Playing the hosts you’ll always play against a team that has a 12th man.

“They are beautiful Zambians when packing the stadium.

"It obviously will motivate the Zambian boys‚ but it can also motivate our boys.

“So we are looking forward to a good‚ exciting match.”

A blistering attack of four-goal Luther Singh‚ Phakamani Mahlambi and Liam Jordan and creative midfield of Sibongakonke Mbatha and Grant Margeman has given SA plenty of options going forward.

Defensively the team have looked fragile.

Senong said Amajita have worked on the flaws in their game.

“Since we came into this tournament in every game we have played we have been trying to compete against ourselves‚” he said.

“In every game we try to be better than the last Amajita performance.

“We played against Cameroon and there were some bad moments.

“Against Senegal we tried to be better on scoring before our opponents scored against us.

"We did that‚ then we broke down mentally and lapsed concentration in the second half.

“We said‚ ‘OK‚ let’s be better than ourselves against Sudan’‚ where we had a better second half.

“We are analysing our mistakes made against Cameroon‚ Senegal and Sudan and trying to be better than ourselves and the last performance.”

South Africa’s six points saw them finish second in Group B to Senegal‚ who had seven points.

Zambia topped Group A with three wins‚ 1-0 against second-placed Guinea‚ 6-1 against Mali and 3-1 over Egypt.

Wednesday’s semifinal at 6pm will be televised live on SuperSport 5 and SuperSport 9.

Senegal meet Guinea in Thursday’s semifinal in Ndola (6pm).

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport