Polokwane City join Sundowns in Nedbank Cup last 16 after win over All Stars

The two teams were drawn together again for a second successive year and again it was the top flight team who came out tops, winning 3-1 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. They had won 2-0 last year and had a two-goal winning margin again.

City join Mamelodi Sundowns as the first two sides through to the last 16 of the country’s top club competition.

Polokwane City made seven changes from the side that drew with Baroka FC n the Limpopo derby, giving key players a rest before they beat Mamelodi Sundowns in the league next Tuesday.

But they were still superior to their Ekurhuleni-based opponents and patiently built up before Phuleng Tlolane opened the scoring in the 24th minute after some good bud-up play from Vusimuzi Mngomezulu, who City signed from All Stars after the two sides met last year.

Tlolane scored both goals in last year’s 2-0 win and stroked easily home from outside the area with a shot that evaded the diminutive goalkeeper Tebogo Dhlamini.

But instead of dropping their heads, All Stars, with four ex-PSL players in their ranks, suddenly came alive and Regional (correct spelling) Mhlanga on the left hand side tormented the City defence. He is certain to be snapped up soon by a team from a higher division.

But for all their positive movement and build up, All Stars failed to conjour up and decent efforts on the home team’s goal.

Polokwane City realised the danger and brought Jabulani Maluleke on in the 60th minute to wrestle back control of the midfield and within 12 minutes the score was extended by a screaming shot by new Zambian signing Salulani Phiri.

He hit the ball on the outside of the boot from some 25 metes out for a stunning strike.

That came soon after All Stars struck the ball again the upright through substitute Sithembiso Hlophe.

All Stars were out on the feet in the final 10 minutes and City substitute Walter Musona dribbled his way through to make it 3-0. The younger brother of Knowledge Musona looks another goods find for ‘Rise and Shine”

But they did give away a last minute penalty which Mohau Motaung converted for a consolation for the team from the ABC Motsepe League.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport