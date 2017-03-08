Senong‚ facing a tough challenge against the top-scoring team in the tournament (Zambia scored 10 goals to top Group A)‚ has opted for perhaps his most balanced line-up yet of the tournament for the match at the National Heroes Stadium.

SuperSport United’s Khanyisa Mayo‚ son of former Kaizer Chiefs striker Patrick‚ comes in at centre-forward for Liam Jordan‚ who has been left as an impact player on the bench‚ from the team that beat Sudan 3-1 in SA’s final Group B game.

The back four retains right-back Thendo Mukumela and central defenders Sandile Mthethwa and captain Tercious Malepe‚ with Notha Ngcobo back at left-back for Katlego Mohamme.

In deep central midfield Wiseman Meyiwa returns to partner Teboho Mokoena‚ behind a skilful attacking trio of tournament top scorer Luther Singh (four goals)‚ Grant Margeman and man-of-the-match against Sudan Sibongakonke Mbatha.

Meyiwa’s introduction is at the expense of attacker Phakamani Mahlambi‚ who has returned to his club‚ Bidvest Wits‚ with Margeman pushed into a more forward role.

Amajita finished second in Group B with six points from wins against Sudan and Cameroon (also 3-1)‚ and a 4-3 defeat against Senegal‚ the group winners with seven points.

Senegal meet Group A runners-up Guinea in Thursday evening’s semifinal.

The final will be played in Lusaka on Sunday.

Wednesday night’s semifinal will be televised on SuperSport 5 and SuperSport 9.

South Africa XI: Mondli Mpoto - Thendo Mukumela‚ Sandile Mthethwa‚ Tercious Malepe (capt.)‚ Notha Ngcobo - Wiseman Meyiwa‚ Teboho Mokoena‚ Sibongakonke Mbatha‚ Grant Margeman‚ Luther Singh - Khanyisa Mayo

Substitutes: Sanele Tshabalala; Khulekani Khubeka; Siyabonga Ngezana; Katlego Mohamme; Aghmat Ceres; Sipho Mbule; Kobamelo Kodisang; Itumeleng Shopane; Liam Jordan

- TMG Digital/TGM Sport