World Cup bound Amajita knocked out of Under-20 Afcon by hosts Zambia

One social media commentator, responding to the U20s’ successes in Zambia this week, remarked that “South Africa is pregnant with talent right now”.

The comment reflected the manner in which these U20s have caught the imagination of a country starved of years of young emerging players.

On the back of the U23s drawing against hosts and eventual winners Brazil at last year’s Olympics these U20s, many of whom played at the 2015 U17 World Cup, had qualified for this year's U20 World Cup by reaching the Caf semis.

They fought gallantly trying to reach the final in front of a packed stadium, matching Zambia blow for blow and running themselves out of oxygen until the lungs and legs finally gave in six minutes from the end of extra time.

The match was stopped in extra time for some 20 minutes, apparently because someone let off teargas in the stadium.

South Africa marginally edged the first half. Zambia never tested Mondli Mpoto with a shot, though the SA goalkeeper was on top of his game taking the high ball.

Amajita put up their tightest defensive display, snuffing out any hint of danger.

As the match wore on, and the home crowd roared for a goal, the pressure grew on the hosts.

One of the young hopes of Zambian football, Fashion Sakala, headed narrowly over 15 minutes after the break.

SA right-back Thendo Mukumela came close, with a swerving free-kick forcing a one-handed save by keeper Mangani Banda.

Then Amajita should have scored.

Sandile Mthethwa’s unmarked header from Singh’s free-kick missed at the far post.

Margeman’s skill on the right saw Mokoena fed inside, who teed up Sibongakonke Mbatha in the middle, who blasted high.

Zambia almost took the lead with 10 minutes left in what would have been a fortuitous fashion.

Notha Ngcobo’s clearance from his area should have been standard, but was blasted into advancing Enock Mwepu, the ricochet striking Amajita’s right upright.

Big Patson Daka’s turn and shot from the edge of the box deep in injury time was only as world-class as Mpoto’s save that stopped it.

SA looked spent from matching the hosts over 90 minutes, but still chased everything as Zambia kept pushing in extra time.

Daka forced another save from Mpoto and Mwepu lifted the rebound into the sky.

After the break from the teargas, something had to give.

From Moses Nyondo’s free-kick Chilufya got up above the SA defence and finally beat Mpoto, relieving the pressure cooker for the home crowd.

