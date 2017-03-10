SATURDAY

KWADUKUZA UNITED VS AJAX CAPE TOWN

United player to watch: Thapelo Aphane – Aphane is a stalwart at the back for KwaDukuza and seen as one of the leaders in the team. His defensive organisation will be necessary.

Ajax player to watch: Nathan Paulse – His huge experience and ability to ‘bully’ defenders could be key as a targetman forward for the visitors.

United strengths/weaknesses: Homeground advantage could be huge for the third-tier side‚ whose league form has been patchy as they concentrate on a run in the Nedbank Cup. Fitness could be an issue in the final stages of the game.

Ajax strengths/weaknesses: Ajax have had a crisis of confidence after a difficult start to 2017 that has yet to yield any wins in five games. Just two goals in that time shows the troubles they have up-front.

Quick fact: KwaZulu-Natal ABC Motsepe League side United are making their first appearance in the last-32‚ though most of their squad featured in the penalty shootout victory over Chippa United in 2015 when the team was known as Natal United.

BUYA MSUTHU VS BLOEMFONTEIN CELTIC

Buya player to watch: Tshepo Sediti – Sediti has experience in the Nedbank Cup as a player with Baroka FC and Cape Town All Stars. He joined Buya in January having been released by Baroka.

Celtic player to watch: Sibusiso Mxoyana – The rampaging fullback loves to attack from the back and this could be the kind of game where he gets plenty of opportunity to take on defenders.

Buya strengths/weaknesses: They have a coach in Teboho Moloi with plenty of top-flight experience as an Orlando Pirates player and assistant-coach‚ and don’t concede many goals. They are also the leading scorers in their Motsepe League stream.

Celtic strengths/weaknesses: Four defeats in their last five games has Celtic back in the relegation mix but a win here could be a big confidence boost.

Quick fact: Buya Msuthu are are second on the North West Province ABC Motsepe League log‚ five points behind leaders Polokwane City Rovers.

STELLENBOSCH FC VS KAIZER CHIEFS

Stellenbosch player to watch: Tshepo Mabua – Mabua has been a model of consistency for Stellenbosch this season and weighed in with three goals‚ including last time out against Black Leopards. He has started every game for the club this campaign.

Chiefs player to watch: Joseph Molangoane – the tricky winger scored in last weekend’s derby against Pirates‚ has grown in confidence since his move in January from Chippa United‚ and could run riot against lower league opposition.

Stellenbosch strengths/weaknesses: Stellenbosch are riding high in the National First Division and are coming off a fine 2-1 home win over Black Leopards. They do have a tendency to ship soft goals.

Chiefs strengths/weaknesses: Chiefs are a side in form with a rich pedigree in the Nedbank Cup competition. With the league looking a long shot‚ this is likely to be the last chance to avoid an unprecedented second season in a row without silverware.

Quick fact: Chiefs have only lost once in the Nedbank Cup last-32 since 2008‚ and that was last season when they were beaten 2-0 by Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates after a brace of goals from Tendai Ndoro.

SUNDAY

EC BEES VS ORLANDO PIRATES

Bees player to watch: Welcome Qalanto – The veteran former Chippa United and Lamontville Golden Arrows striker is now 36 and while he may be down on pace‚ will have lost none of his guile.

Pirates player to watch: Thembinkosi Lorch – Lorch has been influential in Pirates’ last two matches. Still a raw talent‚ he has the ability to both enthral and disappoint‚ but should relish this chance to shine after grabbing his maiden goal for the club in the midweek draw with SuperSport United.

Bees strengths/weaknesses: Just nine goals conceded in 21 games in the Motsepe League shows the defensive organisation of Bees‚ who have been beaten just once this season.

Pirates strengths/weaknesses: Doubt is the biggest enemy for Pirates in this fixture after 12 matches without a win. They are the better team‚ but will that translate into a winning performance with the players fearful of what another defeat could mean.

Quick fact: Despite three final appearances and two wins in 2011 and 2014‚ Pirates have failed to get past the last-32 of the Nedbank Cup on two occasions since 2008‚ most notably when they were thumped 4-1 by Free State Motsepe League side Maluti FET College in 2013. They also lost on penalties to Santos in 2008 after a 2-2 draw.

ACORNBUSH UNITED VS CAPE TOWN CITY

United player to watch: Madoda Motha – Motha has previous top-flight experience with Free State Stars and also played three seasons at Jomo Cosmos‚ albeit in the National First Division. The 32-year-old will have a plan in his mind to unlock the City defence.

City player to watch: Lebogang Manyama – He has been the man to watch all season for City but with coach Eric Tinkler saying he will play in this game‚ it will be interesting to see whether he operates at the same high level‚ especially as he saves himself for a recall to the Bafana Bafana squad.

United strengths/weaknesses: Acornbush are on the brink of winning the Mpumalanga Motsepe League with 20 wins and three draws in their 24 games to date. With 73 goals scored and just 17 conceded‚ those are some impressive numbers!

City strengths/weaknesses: Tinkler has warned his team against complacency after their 1-0 league win over Mamelodi Sundowns. He has admitted he will make changes for this game‚ but how that effects the rhythm of the well-oiled side remains to be seen.

Quick fact: Both of these sides will be making their debut in the Nedbank Cup last-32‚ but City have lost just one of their previous seven cup games‚ a 3-0 defeat to Bidvest Wits in the first leg of their MTN8 semifinal. They claimed the Telkom Knockout trophy in December.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport