Ajax have managed just two goals five matches in 2017‚ albeit that run of fixtures included games against BidVest Wits‚ Cape Town City‚ Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United‚ four of the top five defences in the Absa Premiership.

But Menzo said his side are working hard in training to improve the situation and he hopes for a turnaround soon.

“Scoring goals is obviously the most important part of football and we have to work on it‚” he said. “We create chances and opportunities‚ but that is not enough.

“Some teams can win the league by winning every game 1-0. Some teams come second by winning 5-0.

”If we want to improve we have to score more goals out of the chances we create. But at least we can say we are creating chances and opportunities‚ it would be worse if we were not. But we must be more efficient with the chances we get.”

Menzo also says there should be no problem with motivation for his team on Saturday‚ especially after five matches without a win. And ahead of a crucial league fixture with Free State Stars next Friday‚ he says he is not prioritising league points over advancing in the Nedbank Cup.

“If one of the players tells me that the league is more important so we can play to 60-70 percent of our usual level in the cup‚ I will shoot him in the knees‚” Menzo said with a chuckle.

“You have to be willing in every game. We obviously think one step ahead‚ as a professional club [to the Stars game]. But you must have the mentality to win it [against KwaDukuza United]‚ and show your teammates that you are part of a winning team.”

