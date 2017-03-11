 Wits narrowly go down to Egyptian giants Al Ahly - Times LIVE
   
Sat Mar 11 22:05:25 SAST 2017

Wits narrowly go down to Egyptian giants Al Ahly

Sports Reporter | 2017-03-11 21:43:33.0
Coach Gavin Hunt of Wits during the CAF Champions League qualifying match between Bidvest Wits and Saint-Louisienne at Bidvest Stadium on February 18, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image by: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Bidvest Wits lost 1-0 to Egyptian giants Al Ahly in their Caf Champions League first round, first leg tie in Cairo on Saturday night.

The Clever Boys spent most of the match defending, capitulating to a Ahmad Hegazi's 57th-minute strike.

The second leg will be played at Bidvest Stadium on Sunday.

In the Caf Confederation Cup Platinum Stars lost 1-0 away against Vipers FC in Kampala, Uganda in their first leg match.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport

