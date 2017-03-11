Wits narrowly go down to Egyptian giants Al Ahly
Bidvest Wits lost 1-0 to Egyptian giants Al Ahly in their Caf Champions League first round, first leg tie in Cairo on Saturday night.
The Clever Boys spent most of the match defending, capitulating to a Ahmad Hegazi's 57th-minute strike.
The second leg will be played at Bidvest Stadium on Sunday.
In the Caf Confederation Cup Platinum Stars lost 1-0 away against Vipers FC in Kampala, Uganda in their first leg match.
- TMG Digital/TMG Sport
