Both matter equally‚ insisted Komphela after Chiefs beat Stellenbosch FC 3-0 away on Saturday night to book their place in the second round of the cup.

“At the risk of sounding like a stuck record‚ at Chiefs the mission is to just win everything‚” he said.

“There can never be a priority between the Nedbank Cup or the Premiership. But the beauty of it is that our schedule is not as tight as that of some of our competitors because they have a lot of African safaris to do.

“For us‚ we have (just) two targets that we need to focus on. (The) Nedbank (Cup) and the Premiership. Maybe we will be in a position to plan‚” he said.

“The team that we put up here against Stellenbosch and the six changes we made gave an indication of our readiness.

"You did not feel a lack of rhythm because of the changes‚ even though there were one or two things we could have done better.

“I strongly believe with 10 matches remaining in the league there is still a lot of dust that is going to gather. As far as the Nedbank (Cup) is concerned‚ we’ll wait to see what the draw delivers.

"In the league if there is someone who has won 30 matches and we’ve just won 29‚ that will not be good enough.

“Opportunities are there but one has to be careful not to utter statements that are going to make you sound like an arrogant man. It could come back to bite you at the end.

“But I can say now the league is still open. There is only three points with 10 matches to go. There are 30 points to fight for.

"It is possible and obviously the other teams have got (upcoming) schedules that will tax them. But we need to win our remaining matches. Can we win 10 in a row?

"I have to be careful what I say in case the headlines tomorrow say 'Chiefs coach says he will win 10 in a row’. But I do hope that will be the case.”

