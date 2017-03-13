Patosi’s refusal to sign a new contract at the club had seen him frozen out at the club and his previous appearance against Eupen on October 29 seemingly his last for the side.

But coach Rúnar Kristinsson has done an about-turn and brought Patosi back into the fold in a week in which he was dropped from the Bafana Bafana squad for the friendlies against Guinea-Bissau and Angola later this month.

Patosi not only started‚ but also completed a league game for the first time this season‚ a sign that his fitness is at a good level as well.

The match was the final round of the regular season in Belgium‚ with Lokeren now competing in the play-offs for a place in the UEFA Europa League next season.

Andile Jali was also restored to the KV Oostende starting line-up as they drew 2-2 with Standard Liege‚ the first time he has been in the first XI for a month.

Oostende’s good form this season means they have qualified for the Championship play-offs‚ which sees the top six sides compete for the league trophy.

Lars Veldwijk‚ who has been included in the latest Bafana squad‚ was a second half substitute for Kortrijk as they lost 2-0 at Royal Excelsior Mouscron‚ a result which saw the latter escape relegation on the final day of the regular season.

Keagan Dolly was back in the Montpellier starting line-up in France‚ but lasted a little over an hour as his side were defeated 3-2 at home by Nantes.

Kamohelo Mokotjo played the full 90 minutes for FC Twente as they lost 3-0 to Ajax Amsterdam in Holland‚ while Tokelo Rantie came on at halftime for his Turkish side Genclerbirligi as they were edged 3-2 by Galatasaray.

Bongani Zungu‚ a surprise omission from the latest Bafana squad‚ came on for the final 15 minutes as his Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes were held to a 3-3 draw by Estoril‚ but Haashim Domingo received a red card for the Vitoria B side as they drew their second-tier clash with Sporting Covilhã 2-2.

Lebogang Phiri‚ just back from injury‚ came on at halftime for Danish club Brondby in a 2-0 win at Horsens‚ while Lehlogonolo Masalesa was replaced midway through the second half as his Greek club Larissa lost 1-0 at Panionios.

