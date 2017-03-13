Mohafe is caretaker coach and faces a baptism of fire on debut in the premiership after last Thursday’s resignation of Luc Eymael‚ who has gone to Bloemfontein Celtic in disputed circumstances.

Mohafe’s hopes of a positive impression will be made even harder by the suspension of Puleng Tlolane‚ who picked up an unneccesary caution last week in the Nedbank Cup win over African All Stars.

An injury to Rodney Ramagalela and the on-going row with Thobani Mncwango will also make things difficult.

Mncwango‚ the club’s top striker‚ is training in the gym after being chased away from the squad by club chairman Johnny Mogaladi.

Club officials on Monday again refused to explain the reasons behind the decision but it is widely speculated that Mncwango’s refusal to pen a new deal with the club angered the club owner.

It leaves the team likely to lead the attack with Rendani Ndou‚ who has not scored in almost two years‚ and new Zimbabwe signing Walter Musona‚ young brother of Knowledge.

Mohafe joined Polokwane City in November to act as Eymael’s assistant after the former Congolese international goalkeeper Nkweni Mayala had been shifted sideways to work at the team’s academy.

Mohafe‚ originally from Phalaborwa‚ was previously at Cape Town All Stars‚ where he worked briefly as assistant to Greg Etafia‚ and at Witbank Spurs‚ where he was head coach in the National First Division.

Polokwane City have objected to Eymael being registered by Celtic as their coach‚ saying he is still contracted to the club and owes them money.

But Eymael denied the accusations.

City are in seventh place on the PSL standings but have drawn their last five league games.

- TMG Digital