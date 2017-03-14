Sundowns, Polokwane City play to a thrilling stalemate

There is no doubt that this, and it has been the case for a few weeks now, is not the Sundowns at full flow that viewers have become so used to for more than a year now.

Since beating fellow title favourites Bidvest Wits 2-0 here and appearing unstoppable, Sundowns were held to a 0-0 draw by Chippa United in a disruptive game played over two days at Loftus because the lights went out, then lost 1-0 away against Cape Town City.

They laboured to a 2-0 Nedbank Cup win against fourth division Mariveni United. Downs followed that with Friday night’s first leg win against Kampala City Council Authority that has put their Champions League title defence in doubt ahead of the second leg in Uganda on Saturday.

Of course, rotation – far more than coach Pitso Mosimane is comfortable with – will play a role. Mostly, though, Downs just need to get their Mojo back. It seems unlikely that a team of this quality will not.

The popular saying is that success breeds contempt. Or is it familiarity? In this case it’s both.

Yes, Sundowns are beautiful and fantastic. But there’s only so much one can write about it.

From the evidence of Tuesday night, Downs might even be bored of themselves. And if not, then, just at the moment, at least of the PSL.

The speculation has been that they are fatigued. Of course, a manic programme will be catching up. Mosimane has cautioned observers to expect his side to drop some points.

But Sundowns are not tired. They just had their first month’s break during the extended Christmas and Afcon recess.

They’re perhaps a little disinterested. After the highs of the Champions League, the Club World Cup and the Super Cup, how does one sustain interest?

Especially at home against a team who have drawn their last five league games and lost the two before that, then had coach Luc Eymael poached – any other explanation is a bluff and a sideshow – by Bloemfontein Celtic.

Assistants Bernard Molekwa and Phuti Mohafe were on the bench for City and it would always be difficult for the Limpopo team to find fluency.

Sundowns, expected, and expecting themselves, to just have to get out of bed to stroll past City, kept hitting the snooze button.

They tried to turn things on in the first half, as Percy Tau headed wide.

Leonardo Castro squared and Thapelo Tshilo had to intercept to deny Tau, City keeper George Chigova saving an own goal.

City gained confidence at the start of the second half. Rendani Ndou turned from the edge of the area to find Soumahoro Bangaly a step out of position in defence, and forced a good save from Mweene.

Downs piled on the pressure at the end, Tau hitting straight at Chigova and Hlompo Kekana heading wide.

