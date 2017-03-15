Stars are just a point above the relegation play-off position and Ajax a further three in front of them‚ with defeat for either side adding to their anxiety over the drop.

The teams are also coming off contrasting results in the Nedbank Cup at the weekend‚ with Stars defeating Highlands Park 2-0 and Ajax losing out on penalties to third-tier KwaDukuza United.

Urban Warriors coach Stanley Menzo rested a number of key players for that game and should welcome them back‚ along with rising star Grant Margeman‚ who was away with the national side at the African Under-20 Championships in Zambia.

Defenders Mosa Lebusa and Rivaldo Coetzee should return‚ but forward Nathan Paulse is doubtful‚ and midfielder Ndiviwe Mdabuka and striker Tashreeq Morris definitely out of the Stars game.

But it is the return of Margeman that has pleases Manzo the most‚ even if he admits the 18-year-old may be a little jaded after his national team duties.

“I am really happy to have Grant back‚ Diva [Mdabuka] is injured and I need that extra option. He gives me something different‚ he is special‚” Menzo told reporters on Wednesday.

“Grant is young‚ so yes we have to monitor him and give him time to recover. We will manage him well. It won't be a problem.”

Menzo rested wingers Mark Mayambela and Thabo Mosadi for the Nedbank Cup clash‚ and could welcome both back into the side.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport