Mogakolodi Ngele's brace hands Wits a spot in Nedbank last 16

Ngele’s brace came early in the second half as Wits never looked unduly troubled against the out-gunned second-tier side.

Coach Gavin Hunt made eight changes from the team that lost 1-0 to Al Ahly in the African Champions League last weekend, giving a run to a number of fringe players.

Only defenders Thulani Hlatshwayo and Sifiso Hlanti, and midfielder Xola Mlambo were retained as Hunt sought to rest a number of his key stars with the return against Ahly on Sunday.

That meant a first start this year for former Bafana Bafana captain Bongani Khumalo and recently dropped national team striker Eleazar Rodgers.

The first half was light on clear-cut chances but it was Wits who dominated possession and Ngele who was central to most of their attacking play.

He forced a brave stop at his feet from All Stars goalkeeper Ludwe Mpakumpaku, before his snap-shot from the edge of the box needed another smart save from the home gloveman.

All Stars tried to break in wide areas and get behind the Wits defence, but it was a quiet half for Darren Keet in the visitors’ goal.

It took Wits just two minutes to open the score in the second half and it came via the simplest of tap-ins for Ngele.

Mpakumpaku could only parry a flicked header from Ejike Uzoenyi into the path of the forward and with no defender to apply pressure, the Botswana international blasted the ball into the net.

His second 10 minutes later showed much more of his silky qualities. Ngele had time and space to pick his spot from 25 yards and curled the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

That goal trippled his goals tally for the season, with his only previous strike coming in a 2-1 victory over Ajax Cape Town on October.

Eleazar Rodgers forced a good save from Mpakumpaku with a bullet header, but Wits spent much of the last 20 minutes keeping the ball and frustrating their hosts.

The draw for the second round of the Nedbank Cup will be made on Thursday evening at 19h30. Wits were champions in 2010 but lost in the final in 2014 in what was Hunt’s first season in charge. - TMG Digital