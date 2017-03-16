Ahmad removes Hayatou from the CAF presidential seat
Madagascan upstart Ahmad has managed what had seemed impossible for many years and beat Issa Hayatou to become the new Confederation of African Football (CAF) president on Thursday.
The 70-year-old Hayatou had been president since 1988 and Lionel Messi was only nine months old when he became the most powerful man in continental football.
His 29-year reign finally came to an end after Ahmad won the CAF election by 34 to 20 votes on a dramatic day in African football.
It is believed that the 57-year-old Ahmad‚ a former government minister and who goes by just a single name‚ will usher in a new era in continental football.
Results of the election: Ahmed Ahmed: 34 votes
Issa Hayatou: 20 votes
VIDEO: Zimbabwe football officials lift Ahmad Ahmad in the air as they congratulate him for defeating Issa Hayatou. #CAFElections pic.twitter.com/w1lWN8mbV9— Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) March 16, 2017
