Thu Mar 16 17:23:31 SAST 2017

Safa president Danny Jordaan finally wins a place on Caf’s top table

Mninawa Ntloko | 2017-03-16 16:37:23.0
Delegates of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) count ballots during the vote for the organisation's new president in Addis Ababa on 16 March 2017. Madagascar's football chief Ahmad Ahmad was elected president of the Confederation of African Footballtoday, ousting veteran leader Issa Hayatou after 29 years in office.
Image by: Zacharias Abubker / AFP

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan’s bid to win a seat on the all-powerful Confederation of African Football’s (Caf) executive committee has finally succeeded after years of trying.

Jordaan won by 35 votes while his rival Rui Eduardo da Costa (Angola) managed 25 votes and Frans Mbidi of Namibia 24 votes.

Jordaan took his place on the executive committee just moments after Madagascan Ahmad stunned continental football when he beat Isaa Hayatou to become new Caf president.

One of the seats Jordaan was bidding for was vacated by Ahmad and the other was held by former Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) president Suketu Patel of the Seychelles.

Patel withdrew from the race.

Ahmad‚ who uses just one name‚ was a shock winner on Thursday after finally removing long-serving Hayatou from a seat he has occupied for 29 years.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport

