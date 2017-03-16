Safa president Danny Jordaan finally wins a place on Caf’s top table
South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan’s bid to win a seat on the all-powerful Confederation of African Football’s (Caf) executive committee has finally succeeded after years of trying.
Jordaan won by 35 votes while his rival Rui Eduardo da Costa (Angola) managed 25 votes and Frans Mbidi of Namibia 24 votes.
Jordaan took his place on the executive committee just moments after Madagascan Ahmad stunned continental football when he beat Isaa Hayatou to become new Caf president.
One of the seats Jordaan was bidding for was vacated by Ahmad and the other was held by former Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) president Suketu Patel of the Seychelles.
Patel withdrew from the race.
Ahmad‚ who uses just one name‚ was a shock winner on Thursday after finally removing long-serving Hayatou from a seat he has occupied for 29 years.
- TMG Digital/TMG Sport
