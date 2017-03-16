Sami Nasri brands Vardy 'a cheat' after red card

Leicester, down 2-1 from the first leg in Spain, turned the tie around with a superb 2-0 victory at King Power Stadium that made them the only English team to reach the quarter-finals of Europe's top-tier club competition this season.

Nasri, who is on loan at Sevilla from Manchester City, was shown a second yellow card by Italian referee Daniele Orsato for violent conduct after squaring up to Vardy.

"For me he's a cheat because if he was a foreign player you, the English press, would be saying he's a cheat. For me he is a cheat," Nasri told reporters.

"They were winning 2-0, play the game like a man. You are not better than us but you are winning 2-0 and will qualify, just play the game."

Leicester came out in support of Vardy and the player also refuted the Frenchman's comments.

"I'm not a cheat and I never have been. That's all I've got to say on the matter," Vardy was quoted as saying by the BBC.

A Leicester City spokesperson said: "The club refutes entirely any allegation that questions the professional integrity of Jamie or any of its players".