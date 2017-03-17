The Urban Warriors’ topsy-turvy campaign can so far be split into three distinct parts – a 10-game winless run at the start of the season that cost coach Roger de Sa his job‚ followed by five wins in six games that spelt a revival under Stanley Menzo.

But since the start of 2017 they have gone six matches without a win‚ including what Menzo described as an “embarrassing” exit from the Nedbank Cup last weekend at the hands of third-tier KwaDukuza United.

Their poor league form has also seen them slip back into the relegation mix as they now sit just four points above second-bottom Highlands Park.

Stars have shown improved form under their new coach Serame Letsoaka but are still just a point above Highlands‚ though they could leap-frog Ajax with victory in Athlone.

Menzo knows the importance of beating the teams around them if they are to pull away from the relegation zone‚ starting with Stars.

“It is a team that is close to us on the log standings and also the first team I faced when I took over‚” Menzo said.

“They have changed coach in the meantime. I think it is a team that‚ yes – they are low down on the log standings – but they are not an easy team to play against.

“They are very direct‚ have good individual players and they play at a high pace – a lot of runs from midfield. It won’t be an easy game‚ but‚ yes‚ like I’ve said before‚ the teams around us – here is where we have to get our points.

“Home advantage is home advantage‚ the pitch isn’t as good at Athlone [compared to Cape Town Stadium]‚ but that is the case for both teams.”

Menzo also feels these types of games are more pressurised for his players than when they face the likes of Kaizer Chiefs‚ Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns.

“As I look from a player and coach’s perspective‚ these type of games add more pressure because you have to pick up points‚” Menzo said.

“Those higher league fixtures‚ yes it is a bonus to get points against them – you don’t have to motivate the team or players‚ everything comes from the environment‚ the opponent and now we have to bring it forward ourselves.

“But we are professional and I think the team is aware of what we have to do‚ where we are on the standings. For me‚ this week I let the players know where we are and let them take the responsibility – it is up to them.

“As coaching staff we give the ingredients and they [the players] have to finish [the meal]‚” Menzo concluded.

Defenders Mosa Lebusa and Rivaldo Coetzee should return for Ajax‚ but forward Nathan Paulse is doubtful‚ and midfielder Ndiviwe Mdabuka and striker Tashreeq Morris definitely out of the Stars game.

Grant Margeman has returned to the squad after national team duty at the African Under-20 Championships.

Stars are where they are in the table because of their frankly horrendous away form.

Their 1-0 victory at Lamontville Golden Arrows last month is their only away success in all competitions in 16 games‚ with seven of the last eight on the road ending in defeat.

They have the worst away record in the league‚ though they did claim a 2-1 success over Ajax at the same venue in the Nedbank Cup 12 months ago.

