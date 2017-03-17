Arriving at OR Tambo International Airport from the Confederation of African Football (Caf) congress‚ where Jordaan was elected to serve for four years on the continental body's executive‚ Jordaan would not be pinned down on a timeline for a Bafana announcement.

Safa chief executive Dennis Mumble had pronounced on February 21 that the South African Football Association would announce a coach the following week.

There have been more promises of “next week” since then‚ resulting in speculation on the coach's identity and whether Safa have missed a step tying a coach down.

Jordaan did little to shed light on the matter.

Presented with the argument that Safa's approach appears to have led to much public confusion about the association's progress sourcing a new coach‚ Jordaan responded: "No‚ there's no confusion. We have one person that we are dealing with - the media has many people. So you are creating the confusion."

Jordaan was coy when asked when would Safa announce the name of the new coach.

"These question. When we announce the coach‚ just keep it for that press conference‚" he replied.

Asked if Safa has a deadline for an announcement‚ Jordaan said: "We have. He [indicating Safa communication head Dominic Chimhavi] will let you know in the [coming] week."

Former Bafana and Portugal coach Carlos Queiroz was considered to be an early front-runner for the job‚ but has since apparently been tied down in his contract with Iran.

The names of Morocco coach Herve Renard‚ Bidvest Wits's Gavin Hunt‚ Cameroon coach Hugo Broos and ex-Orlando Pirates coach Ruud Krol have been mentioned.

Previous Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba was sacked in December after a disciplinary hearing.

