Holders Real Madrid draw Bayern; Juve v Barca in CL quarters
Holders Real Madrid were drawn to face their former coach Carlo Ancelotti's Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals on Friday.
Italian giants Juventus can take revenge for their 2015 final defeat against Barcelona, but face the daunting task of muting the competition's top marksman Lionel Messi.
English champions and wily underdogs Leicester landed last year's beaten finalists Atletico Madrid, a draw which prompted British bookmakers to slash the odds making Atletico third favourites to lift the trophy in the June 3 final at Cardiff behind Barcelona and Bayern.
France's free scoring Monaco were drawn to meet Thomas Tuchel's Borussia Dortmund in home and away legs to be played on April 11-12 and April 18-19.
Bayern Munich, the 2012 champions, host ten-time winners Madrid in the first leg as they target a sixth consecutive semi-finals appearance.
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.