Downs travelled to meet KCCA at their 5 600-seater home ground having to protect a 2-1 advantage form the first leg in Atteridegville last Friday night.

KCCA were pressurised to move to a bigger ground for a game against Pitso Mosimane's star-studded African champions Sundowns‚ which has attracted huge interest in Kampala.

The Ugandan league champions though were reluctant‚ no doubt baring in mind not just the close and vocal atmosphere of their support in Philip Omondi stadium‚ but also the advantage gained by playing on its artificial surface‚ which they are used to.

The ground has had security issues recently – there with violence in the stands in KCCA’s 7-0 league thrashing of Onduparaka there on February 25‚ where 11 000 tickets had been sold for the 5 600-seater ground.

There was pressure on KCCA to move the match against Sundowns to the 45 000-seater Mandela National Stadium in Kampala‚ but the club refused.

Instead KCCA have made just 5 600 pre-sold tickets available for this game‚ with no sales at the gates‚ in attempt to keep away crowds.

KCCA have promised a large police presence inside and outside the stadium.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport