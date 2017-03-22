Marawa sets tongues wagging after accepting Tbo Touch's invite to do dinner 'courtesy of Touch HD'
Robert Marawa has spiced things up and publicly accepted Thabo "Tbo Touch" Molefe's dinner invitation‚ sparking Twitter speculation that the popular sports presenter could join new internet radio station called Touch HD.
Molefe tagged Marawa in a tweet early on Wednesday where he appeared to be making an audacious attempt to lure Marawa from Metro FM to his much talked about internet radio station.
Molefe set tongues wagging when he cheekily tweeted Marawa and said: “let's have dinner tonight courtesy of #TouchHD.”
Marawa later responded by saying: “Time?‚ Place?‚ Menu?‚ will pay for my own meal though.”
Salute https://t.co/C0gTc85Cff— Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) March 22, 2017
The sports presenter also retweeted Molefe's original tweet.
@robertmarawa let's have dinner tonight courtesy of #TouchWarwick & #TouchHD— Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) March 22, 2017
Molefe’s tweet lit Twitter like a Christmas tree as he posted it after confirming on Wednesday that veteran deejay Glen Lewis is leaving Metro FM after 22 years of service to join Touch HD.
Tbo Touch has promised to announce more big names in the coming days.
The new additions come as Touch prepares a R28 million relaunch of his radio station‚ renaming it Touch HD.
- TMG Digital/TMG Sport
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.