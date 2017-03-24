 Kamohelo Mokotjo will get to play for Bafana after Home Affairs fast-tracks citizenship application on minister's orders - Times LIVE
   
Kamohelo Mokotjo will get to play for Bafana after Home Affairs fast-tracks citizenship application on minister's orders

Tmg Digital And Marc Strydom | 2017-03-24 17:45:19.0
A file photo of Dutch-based striker Kamohelo Mokotjo.
Image by: MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGEPIX

Kamohelo Mokotjo will be eligible to turn out for Bafana Bafana against Guinea-Bissau at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

This is after Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba exercised his powers to allow the midfielder to resume his former South African citizenship.

Mokotjo faced not being allowed to turn out for the national team following complications surrounding him being granted Dutch citizenship late last year‚ and the midfielder not having applied for retention of his South Africans citizenship.

Home Affairs had earlier on Friday confirmed receipt of an application from the Netherlands-based player and indicated to Times Media Digital that they were more than capable of fast-tracking it in the interests of the country to enable Mokotjo to be available for Saturday's international friendly.

Then‚ late on Friday afternoon‚ a statement from Gigaba's office confirmed that the application had been accepted on the minister's instructions.

"The Minister approved the application after carefully applying his mind to a motivation submitted before him by the applicant stating the reasons for the request‚" the statement said. FC Twente star Mokotjo (26) has five caps for Bafana.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport

