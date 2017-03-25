Furman will partner often-overlooked FC Twente star Kamohelo Mokotjo in central midfield against the 80th-ranked West Africans at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Highlighting a central midfield in the squad packed with class to choose from in himself‚ Mokotjo‚ Mamelodi Sundowns' duo of Hlompo Kekana and Tiyani Mabunda and KV Oostende's Andile Jali‚ Furman said theirs has been a healthy level of competition at training this week.

“I think it’s great at the moment. You look all over the squad and no-one can say‚ ‘I’m playing’. Everyone's fighting for a position‚" Furman said.

"If I look at it from my point‚ competition for those midfield positions is extremely high.

"Everyone's at the top of their game at the moment‚ we're all pushing ourselves to be better. And that can only be healthy for us as a national team.

"There are some players who are not even here. Bongani Zungu has been coming back to form at Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal and of course I'm sure he's looking to get back into the squad.

"And it's great to have that level of competition. It's difficult for the coach Owen Da Gama to select his team but hopefully over the next two games everybody will get a run‚” he said.

“Keep preparing‚ keep forming partnerships and hopefully by the time the World Cup and Afcon qualifiers come around we'll have that settled pairing‚ or however the coach wants to set it up‚ and be ready.

"But competition is at the highest I've ever seen‚ and that can onlty be healthy for us."

Bafana‚ ranked 62nd in the world‚ follow the game against 80th-ranked Guinea-Bissau with Tuesday's international friendly against 147th-placed Angola in East London on Tuesday.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport