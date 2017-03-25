The 26-year old Mokotjo is one of six changes named by Bafana caretaker-coach Owen Da Gama from the World Cup qualifier against Senegal in November to start in the international friendly on Saturday against 80th-ranked Guinea-Bissau at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban (kickoff: 3pm).

The highly-rated FC Twente star‚ who earns rave reviews week in and week out in the Netherlands‚ was largely overlooked by the two previous national team coaches in the form of Gordon Igesund and Ephraim "Shakes" Mashaba for unknown reasons.

It seemed those two coaches might even have been intimidated by Mokotjo's outspokenness and international stature.

Mokotjo‚ who has five caps for Bafana Bafana‚ mostly as substitutes‚ last started in South Africa's 1-1 friendly draw against Honduras in San Pedro Sula on October 14‚ 2015.

Mokotjo‚ who has one of the best pass completion rates in the Eredivise‚ will partner SuperSport United defensive midfielder Dean Furman in the middle of the park

Lens forward Kermit Erasmus‚ who had also had a fall-out and had become estranged from the national team under Mashaba‚ starts up-front.

Only five players - goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune‚ centre-backs Thulani Hlatshwayo and Mulomowandau Mathoho‚ winger Keagan Dolly and forward Thulani Serero - remain from Bafana's last competitive match‚ the 2-1 World Cup qualifying win against Senegal in Polokwane on November 12.

South Africa played a friendly international against Mozambique in Maputo three days later‚ where Da Gama‚ taking over as caretaker from suspended Mashaba‚ fielded a number of fringe players.

Also on Saturday‚ Ramahlwe Mphahlele is at right-back and Tebogo Langerman on the left.

Montpellier's Keagan Dolly will start in right midfield‚ with former Mamelodi Sundowns team-mate Themba Zwane on the left.

Serero is at shadow striker behind Erasmus up-front.

Bafana Bafana XI: Itumeleng Khune (captain) - Ramahlwe Mphahlele‚ Thulani Hlatshwayo‚ Mulomowandau Mathoho‚ Tebogo Langerman - Keagan Dolly‚ Dean Furman‚ Kamohelo Mokotjo‚ Themba Zwane - Thulani Serero‚ Kermit Erasmus

Substitutes: Darren Keet‚ Rivaldo Coetzee‚ Lorenzo Gordinho‚ Diamond Thopola‚ Hlompo Kekana‚ Thabo Mnyamane‚ Andile Jali‚ Tiyani Mabunda‚ Lebogang Manyama‚ Percy Tau‚ Lars Veldwijk‚ Luther Singh Not in the match 23: Shu-aib Walters‚ Phakamani Mahlambi

