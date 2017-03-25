Percy Tau scores on debut as Bafana beat Guinea-Bissau in friendly

Kermit Erasmus’s 36th-minute penalty and substitute Percy Tau’s beautifully struck 70th minute strike put Bafana ahead.

Aldair pulled on back for Guinea Bissau in the 78th before Andile Jali buried a second penalty in the 89th.

On a grey afternoon in Durban Bafana fairly cruised past 80th-ranked and competent Guinea-Bissau, who appeared keyed up for the outing at a World Cup semifinal venue.

This is a better Bafana than that of the previous generation who exited in the first round of the 2010 World Cup.

For anyone who has not been burying their head in the sand, it’s clear this current Bafana have shown real signs of a resurgence.

From Saturday’s evidence, and that of the past two years, they need guidance and direction.

They need clever, calm, adult coaching, and so much going forward hinges on who the new man to be announced by Safa in the coming week will be.

Frustratingly, what seemed two fairly soft penalties exaggerated the scoreline.

But this was one of the most exciting frontlines put out by South Africa. They never hit top gear, but their potential in their first match of a year packed with important qualifiers was clear to see.

None more so than that of Tau, who scored a beauty and showed that, while he may still be a little raw, he’s past ready for international football.

Kamohelo Mokotjo finally found an SA coach in caretaker Owen Da Gama brave enough to start the highly-rated Dutch-based central midfielder after his week of citizenship issues, resolved on Friday.

Bafana had problems on their left side early on, as Tony Silva beat offside, with goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune stretching to obstruct the forward, and Mokotjo clearing.

SA started slow but soon found a rhythm, Keagan Dolly producing a pretty, weighted pass and Kermit Erasmus a timed run, centreback Rudnilson Silva making a solid stop.

Themba Zwane’s deflected shot had Mabaye getting down well to the save.

SA earned a penalty. Keagan Dolly’s angled pass from left midfield found Thulani Serero to touch past a defender and round goalkeeper Papa Mabaye.

He went down under the challenge of Silva and Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe.

Erasmus stepped up and rolled his kick to the right of Mabaye.

South Africa were turning it on but Thulani Serero tried just a bit too much with a backheel with the defence beaten, when the Ajax Amsterdam man should have shot.

Perhaps Tau had been reserved as an impact player. With South Africa looking neat, but lacking punch in the final third, Downs’ dazzler was brought on for Erasmus in the 66th.

Another in-form runner, Cape Town City’s Lebogang Manyama, replaced Mokotjo.

It took three minutes for Tau to light up his new international career on debut with a goal that was of only slightly less class than the one he scored at the Club World Cup in Downs’ 4-1 defeat against Jeonbuk Motors.

Fed through by another fine Dolly pass, Tau had a tight angle and 15 metres’ flight of the ball to cover to beat Mabaye, but let loose with a first-time shot that found its mark.

At the other end Khune again found himself scrambling at the feet, this time of Piqueti.

It was from SA’s left side that Guinea-Bissau produced their Toni Silva’s cross from there missed by Abel Camara but buried by substitute.

Hlompo Kekana was brought down by Tomas Dabo and Sikazwe again blew for a penalty, which substitute Jali slotted.

