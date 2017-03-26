Under Shakes Mashaba‚ sacked as head coach in December‚ several high-profile players had become ostracised.

The coach appeared notably intimidated by overseas-based players exposed to a high level of coaching‚ especially someone as outspoken and confident as Mokotjo.

Finally the man who earns rave reviews weekly for FC Twente in Holland‚ and who just might be the future of South Africa’s midfield‚ was given a start – his first since a 1-1 friendly draw against Honduras in central America on October 14‚ 2015.

He gave glimpses of why he has one of the best pass completion rates in the Eredivisie.

Da Gama’s view of Mokotjo having amassed just five caps under Mashaba and his predecessor Gordon Igesund‚ stands in direct contrast to the former of those two coaches’ reluctance – to the frustration of his Safa bosses – to travel to watch European-based players.

“It’s an unbelievable question. I’d like to answer it as far back as I can‚” Da Gama said.

“We went to play Costa Rica and Honduras‚ and I just felt – or we felt as a technical team – we had to give him a chance. Let’s see him start the match‚ and see what he can give us.

“I do a lot of reading. And if the sports writers in Europe are raving about Kamohelo Mokotjo‚ there must be something. They see him week in and week out.

“And I think one of the biggest things we didn’t do well in the past is that we should go out to Holland‚ and watch him play there. Watch him train. See how they utilise him.

“I think that’s important‚ so that we see how we can slot him into our set-up and the way we play.

“And the same goes with Kermit Erasmus. Go and watch them play‚ watch them train‚ speak to their coaches.

“They should feel that we really want them‚ and we are there to see them.

“Go out and see how they’re using Lebohang Phiri at Brondby. He’s just 23 and he’s played over 100 games for them. Go and see how Montpellier utilise Keagan Dolly.

“So that we have a better understanding of our players abroad. So that it’s not a culture shock when he comes here and then we start treating him indifferently.”

Bafana meet Angola in a second friendly at Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Tuesday night.

