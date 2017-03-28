Bafana held to a goalless draw by Angola

This was the first time that the national team was playing in East London in 14 years and the supporters packed the stadium to capacity.

Caretaker coach Owen da Gama handed Luther Singh, Phakamani Mahlambi and Diamond Thopola their debuts against Angola as he made nine changes to the side that did duty in their 3-1 victory over Guinea-Bissau on Saturday.

Nine of the 11 players in the starting line up are locally based with captain of the night Andile Jali and Singh being the only overseas-based players that started.

Darren Keet, who this week told Times Media Digital that he would even compete at left back, was given the nod ahead of Itumeleng Khune and Shu-aib Walters in goals.

Captain of the night, Jali, who was supposed to lead by example but his temper got the better of him when he was yellow-carded for back chatting to referee Joshua Bondo.

Angola who in 12 previous matches have only won once took the game to Bafana with tricky left winger Manuel David Afonso bein on the thick of things.

Captain Adriano Belmiro Duarte Nicolau and Herenilson Caifalo do Carmo forced saves from Keet in the opening half.

The introduction of experienced campaigners Keagan Dolly, Thulani Serero, Ramahle Mphahlele and Themba Zwane in place of Mahlambi, Singh, Thopola and Lebohang Manyama gave Bafana more control of the game.

The game turned out to be a match of missed opportunities as neither side could find the back of the net.

Angola started the game the brightest side while Da Gama's charges asserted themselves in the second half.

Percy Tau was impressive upfront as he made his good runs behind the defenders.

But Bafana just could not find the killer touch and settled for the draw.

