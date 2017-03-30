SuperSport give Safa permission to speak to Baxter about the Bafana coaching job
SuperSport United have confirmed that they have given the South African Football Association (Safa) permission to engage their head coach Stuart Baxter for the vacant Bafana Bafana job.
Bafana Bafana have been without a coach since December when Safa dismissed Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba.
Mashaba had directed rant at Safa officials and the media after the 2-1 win over Senegal in a 2018 World Cup qualifier in Polokwane on November 12.
“If negotiations between Safa and Baxter are successful and SuperSport United and Safa agree on an early termination of Baxter's current contract‚ such appointment would only be effective at the end of the current PSL season‚ officially commencing 1 July 2017.
United are currently among the candidates for the Absa Premier League with Cape Town City‚ Bidvest Wits‚ Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.
- TMG Digital/TMG Sport
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.