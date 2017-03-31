Chiefs and Sundowns in titanic title tussle

Given that between them the clubs have won the last four Premier Soccer League titles, tomorrow night's clash at FNB stadium again brings plenty of lustre.

For Chiefs, who have played four matches more than Sundowns in the current league campaign, it could be a defining game as they still hold out hopes of taking back the title, even if they are running out of matches.

Chiefs are fourth in the PSL standings with 36 points, three less than the leaders, but have nine league games left. Sundowns, fifth with 34 points, still have 13 league games left on their schedule and are sitting comfortably poised to take charge in the closing stages of the season.

Effectively Sundowns still have just under half a season to complete and would be able to absorb any setback they might suffer tomorrow and still remain in contention to go on and successfully defend their championship crown.

Sundowns begin a six-week period without the distraction of African club competition and if they get some momentum going could relatively quickly set about sewing up the title. Certainly victory over Chiefs would set that in motion.

Sundowns have won three of their last four meetings against AmaKhosi, while Chiefs have had only a single success in the last seven head-to-head clashes between the two local giants.

The game is M3 in the Soccer 6 pool of the weekend, which comprises solely PSL clashes. Let's take a look:

M1 Lamontville Golden Arrows v Highlands Park:

Arrows have won just three of their last eight home matches. Highlands moved out of the relegation zone after victory against Maritzburg United, but still sit in a perilous position.

M2 Free State Stars v Orlando Pirates:

Stars play Pirates at home twice in a row. This league match will be followed next week by a clash in the second round of the Nedbank Cup. Pirates' last visit to the eastern Free State in last year's Nedbank Cup semifinal ended in a 4-2 victory for the Buccaneers.

M4 Maritzburg United v Ajax Cape Town:

Maritzburg have Fadlu Davids back as coach after Roger De Sá quit last week. Ajax are still looking for their first victory of the year, having gone seven games without success. Their last four matches have all been drawn.

M5 Supersport United v Baroka FC:

Supersport will set a record of 20 unbeaten Absa Premiership games in a single season if they avoid defeat in this match. Baroka are without a win in their last 15 league outings and are still bottom of the standings.

M6 Bidvest Wits v Platinum Stars:

Wits are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Stars. A win will give them back the lead in the title race.