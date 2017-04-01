FS Stars stun Pirates to move out of relegation

Striker Moeketsi Sekola stunned the Buccaneers with an early strike in the fourth minute before captain Paulus Masehe doubled the lead in 13th to leave Pirates just six points away from bottom club and relegation-threatened Boroka FC.

Bucs pulled one back through Thela Ngobeni’s own goal in the 25th minute. but Mohammed Anas’s stunning free-kick on the half-hour mark regained the lead for Stars.

Tendai Ndoro’s injury-time penalty saw Bucs emerge just a goal down from a pulsating first half.

Nhlanhla Vilakazi’s finely shaped pass from deep left midfield picked out the run of big Stars striker Sekola between left-back Thabo Matlaba and centreback Ayanda Gcaba, who controlled beautifully and smashed past Brighton Mhlongo.

From a free-kick from a similar position on the left by Sinethemba Jantjie, Masehe got the headed touch for the second.

Anas slipped an attempted finish past the upright. Then Anas curled one to skim the crossbar as the Buccaneers’ defence was at sea.

Pirates reduced the deficit to one when Thembinkosi Lorch’s deflected shot was cleared off the line by Rooi Mahamutsa but unfortunately for Stars, richocheted back in off goalkeeper Ngobeni.

But Anas smashed in a curled free-kick.

Bucs again fought back, Oupa Manyisa being brought down by Makhehlene Makhaula, and Ndoro slotting the penalty.

After a kamikaze first half, the second was tactical and combusting occasionally.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport