Downs’ coach is aware that unbeaten runs are what win PSL titles and wants his defending champions to try to put one together‚ beginning in their match against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

Mosimane said this week that Khama Billiat has been pain-free and training this week‚ as has goalkeeper Denis Onyango‚ but that Leonardo Castro pulled up with an ankle injury in training to add to the injuries of Asavela Mbekile and Wayne Arendse.

He admitted that Sundowns’ injuries – stemming from playing more matches than anyone else due to their programme of catch-up in the PSL‚ defending their Caf Champions League title and participation in the Nedbank Cup – has been taking its toll on their consistency.

“Let me be honest with you. It's very difficult for me sometimes to build a team. You know that I don't change the team a lot‚” Mosimane said.

“You are getting bored with the starting line-up. I can guaranteed you‚ 80 percent of you will miss only one player [predicting my starting line-up].

“I’ve been building the team for three years. And when you lose a key member in Bongani Zungu it has an impact.

“And you lose Keagan Dolly‚ and Khama‚ and Leo Castro was out for eight weeks‚ and he came back and wasn't quite catching the game.

“So when you’re missing the ‘CBD’ [Castro‚ Billiat and Dolly]‚ and Anthony Laffor is on and off the pitch‚ it becomes a problem.

“When they are all available‚ you know that we can win the league. And we can go on a long run of 10 to 12 matches unbeaten‚ which is the only way to win the league.

“That’s why this week I said to the players‚ ‘Do you think that you can win all the games left? Is it possible? It’s not easy‚ but it’s possible. There is Chelsea doing it‚ why can’t we try and do it?’”

Fourth-placed Chiefs‚ on 36 points from 21 games‚ need a win to preserve their realistic title chances.

Sundowns‚ in fifth place on 34 points from 17 games‚ can all but eliminate a fellow contender with a win.

Having dropped seven points in their last three games – a loss and two draws – Mosimane’s men need to start winning again to maximise the points that can be gained from their games in hand on the PSL’s leading teams.

