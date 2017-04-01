Amakhosi have two chances at a trophy left in 2016-17 after not winning silverware in 2015-16‚ in the Absa Premiership and Nedbank Cup‚ where they meet Acornbush United in the last-16 in Nelspruit in April 9.

“It’s going to be a big blow for us if we finish the season without silverware having already suffered that in the previous season‚” Tshabalala said.

“We’re not desperate‚ but we want to win something for us‚ for the supporters‚ and the club. And we have a responsibility to do that.

“When one is under pressure you cannot expect positive results out of it. So we just need to remain focused and level-headed and take it one game at a time.

“We are still in the league – we have a chance there. And the Nedbank Cup as well.”

In the league‚ much hinges for Chiefs on Saturday’s game against African champions Sundowns.

The fifth-paced Brazilians have dropped points in recent matches – seven in their last three games – and need to start winning again to start to make their games in hand on the PSL’s leading teams count.

Chiefs‚ on 34 points from 21 games‚ need a win to keep alive their realistic title chances.

“It’s a big game on Saturday‚ in the sense that both teams want to win the league. And it’s big teams‚” Chiefs’ veteran midfielder Tshabalala said.

“And one has to acknowledge the fact that Sundowns have represented the continent well. And they are a good team.

“They are a team who want to play. And we are also a team who want to play. So I’m anticipating a great game.

“For us it’s another hurdle that we have to overcome. And we have to remain focused and do the business.

“Good results will enhance out chances of being their at the top.”

Chiefs have gone 10 league and cup matches unbeaten‚ but three draws in their last three PSL games were a blow to their title chances.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport