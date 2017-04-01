Wits go top of the table after 2-0 win over Platinum Stars

Of course he is still in the early stages of his highly promising career with lots of improving to do but he seems to have already learned the importance of how to win matches which is a mark of good players.

His opening goal, which earned Wits crucial three points at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday evening and returned them to the top of the Absa Premiership with 41 points after 20 matches, was not a thing of beauty but it was effective enough.

Talented players like Mahlambi have a self destructive tendency of failing to apply basics but he gave Wits the lead with the simplest of tap ins just before the hour mark.

For his goal, Gabadihno Mhango flicked towards stranded Platinum Stars goalkeeper Mbongeni Mzimela who could only parry the ball onto the path of Mahlambi to apply the finishing touch.

Wits’ second goal was scored by another crucial member of the team Daine Klate who converted from the spot after Thabang Monare was hacked in the box with three minutes from full time.

In the past few weeks, Mahlambi was overloaded with national and club duties leading to some sort of fatigue and it was no surprise when Hunt replaced him in the 65th minute for Sifiso Myeni.

Wits also had notable performers on the night like Klate, Thulani Hlatswhayo and Mhango and this victory has given them an advantage over Cape Town City, SuperSport United, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns in the title chase.

For Platinum Stars this loss is a hammer blow as they are stranded in eighth position with 25 points after 21 matches and they will have to get back to winning ways sooner to push for a place in the top eight.

The match got off to a lively start as they played attacking football and Wits striker Mhango was unlucky not to open the scoring during the early exchanges when his close range shot was deflected for safety by a Stars defender.

Stars also had their eye catching moments when they surged forward with former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates striker Ndumiso Mabena and Bonginkoosi Ntuli at the forefront of the attacks.

Platinum Stars coach Cavin Johnson started the match with an unusual ploy where he used veteran full-back Vuyo Mere as a holding midfielder but he did not have any significant impact on the game on an unfamiliar position.

A few minutes before the break, Wits squandered an inviting opportunity to open the scoring when Klate could not find the back of the net from an inviting position on the edge of the box.

The most notable moments of the game came in the second half when Mahlambi and Klate scored the goal that elevated Wits to the top of the log where they have overtaken Cape Town City, who will only be in action on Monday.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport