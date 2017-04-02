Fiery Mosimane criticises Bafana caretaker coach Da Gama's selection policy and his training methods

He accused Da Gama of running his training like a military “barracks” and questioned why Sundowns’ Tebogo Langerman was the only left-back called up for the two friendly internationals against Guinea Bissau in Durban and Angola in East London.

“He drilled them‚" said Mosimane after Sundowns started without Langerman in their key Premier Soccer League clash against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday night.

"I suppose as Bafana coach he wants to do it his own way and we then have to manage the fallout. We are the ones who suffer when the players come back with fatigue.”

Mosimane said he did not field Langerman in the starting line-up because the left-back had played in both Bafana Bafana internationals and could not be expected to play “a third match inside one week”.

“I didn’t want to say anything about it but since you asked I have to express my concern‚” he said after the 2-1 loss at Soccer City.

He also said he was left dumbfounded by why Langerman was the only left-back in the 25-man Bafana squad‚ which compelled Da Gama to play him in both internationals.

Bafana’s caretaker coach called up seven defenders for the friendlies – the right-sided Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Diamond Thopola and central defenders Rivaldo Coetzee‚ Lorenzo Gordinho‚ Thulani Hlatshwayo and Mulomowandau Mathoho.

Mosimane had been questioned why Fares Haichi started the game against Chiefs instead of Langerman.

The Algerian had a horror outing‚ including several turnovers of possession under pressure that questioned the new signing’s competency at the top level of the South African game despite previously glowing reviews from Mosimane.

Haichi was eventually taken off and replaced by Langerman after 64 minutes of Saturday’s encounter.

Da Gama has long had a reputation in the football community for his hard training methods with a heavy emphasis on running.

