Jonevret has arrived as Bucs' third coach this torrid season and so far has not managed an Absa Premiership win in four games‚ with three starting draws having been followed by Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Free State Stars in Orkney.

Bucs remain rooted in 11th place having gone 12 league games without a win.

Against Stars‚ Pirates' central defence opened alarmingly on occasion.

This has been Bucs' problem stemming back to last season.

Stop-gap measures of having a midfielder in Edwin Gyimah in central defence have continued‚ with right-back Happy Jele currently performing such a task‚ suggesting the Buccaneers lack classy centrebacks.

Jonevret admitted Pirates‚ while having a very good squad‚ might need quality players in key positions.

"I'm not going to sit here and talk negatively about the players that we have - definitely not.

"But I can also see not only there [in defence]‚ but that there are midfielders and other players [needed]‚" Bucs' new coach said.

"I saw a few clips on the net from matches last year‚ and there were so many faces I did not recognise.

"And I feel there are a lot of players who have left us.

"But I think there is a reason why Orlando Pirates now are in 10th or 11th place in the league.

"And if we want to be up there in the future‚ I think we have to look at all departments - defenders‚ midfielders and maybe forwards also.

"This period has been good for me.

"We have a lot of players out there - maybe 30 players.

"And they are all good players.

"But I am not sure that they are all quality players.

"But that's going to be a later [issue].

"And I think we will discuss that first within the club‚ and then maybe with you [the press].

" I'm happy with the players we have out there.

"But of course I can see that many good players left us from last season."

Pirates turn their attention to the Nedbank Cup on Saturday night‚ where they face a replay against Free State Stars at the same venue at Orkney's James Motlatsi Stadium.

