Out of a possible nine points‚ the Brazilians have only collected just one and this has left them at fifth place on the standings with 34 points from 18 matches following defeats to Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs‚ and a draw against Polokwane City.

They have lost a bit of ground on title-chasing rivals Cape Town City‚ Bidvest Wits‚ Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United.

But a victory over Bloemfontein Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Wednesday night will go a long way towards helping their cause.

If they managed to win their first match in four matches‚ the Brazilians will overtake their Tshwane rivals to fourth spot to remain in the hunt for what promises to be a thrilling finale in the coming weeks.

To return back to winning ways‚ Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane will rely on the brilliance of the like of Kennedy Mweene‚ Khama Billiat‚ Themba Zwane‚ Percy Tau and Leonardo Castro.

On the other hand‚ Celtic‚ who buried their life president in Bloemfontein on Tuesday afternoon‚ go into this match on the back of a morale boosting win over Polokwane City on Saturday.

The 1-0 win over City last weekend elevated Celtic to twelfth on the standings but they are not out of the relegation woods just yet as they are only four points clear of bottom side Baroka.

Celtic caretaker coach Lehlohonolo Seeema will pin his hopes of the likes of Patrick Tignyemb‚ Lyle Lakay and Musa Nyatama for them to register a second win in a row and move out of the relegation zone.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport