Wits could not batter their way past a physical‚ fired-up Cosmos at Tsakane Stadium on the East Rand‚ settling for 1-1 in normal time and then extra time‚ and being eliminated 5-4 on penalties.

Hunt fielded mostly second-stringers but a team that on pure class‚ player for player looked like it could comfortably finish in the PSL’s top eight.

It should have been a display of Wits’ awesome strength in depth right now.

But a side containing Moeneeb Josephs‚ Bongani Khumalo‚ Siboniso Gaxa‚ Jabulani Shongwe‚ Sifiso Myeni‚ Phumlani Ntshangase and Cuthbert Malajila could not beat eight-placed National First Division team Cosmos.

Hunt said Cosmos had succeeded in a physical spoiling game.

“It was always going to be a battle and a fight‚ and congratulations to them‚” he said.

“Tomorrow nobody will remember how they got through‚ but that they got through‚ and you’ve got to give them credit.

“But you’ve also got to look at our own players. There were some players I gave a chance to‚ and they didn’t do it.

“And then they complain‚ and then you see what happens. Why they don’t play.

“That’s the biggest disappointment because we need our squad. We need our players. I gave a few a chance and I should have taken them off after five minutes.

“But then we made changes‚ and we pushed. We tried to win the game right from the start‚ but they (Cosmos)‚ they play like they play.”

Hunt said apart from missing out on an opportunity to add to their MTN8 trophy already this season‚ the Nedbank Cup exit will damage the chances of some players from Tuesday night’s defeat of playing again this season.

“You want to get into the cup final. Because this was a great chance for us get into the next round and keep going‚ and try and use your squad [by doing that].

“Now there are going to be a few of them (Wits’ players) eliminated. Out. They won’t play again.”

Hunt was asked if certain players will have another chance‚ even in the Confederation Cup against Egyptian club Smouha at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday.

“No chance. Now I know where I am. I’ve known it from the start of the season – it’s unfortunate‚” he replied.

Wits had progressed 2-0 past NFD side Cape Town All Stars away in the Nedbank Cup last-32.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport