Sundowns held by Bloemfontein Celtic

Following Wednesday night’s goalless draw against a determined Bloemfontein Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium, the Brazilians have only accumulated three points from a possible 15 and they remain fifth on the on log with 35 points.

In this period, Sundowns lost to Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs, drawn against Chippa United, Polokwane City and Celtic and they trail log-leaders by seven points.

The last time Sundowns won a league was when they beat Bidvest Wits 2-0 on February 25 and they have now gone five matches without a win which is hardly championship material.

It does not get any easier for coach Pitso Mosimane’s men as their next two matches in the league are back to back clashes with bitter Tshwane rivals SuperSport United in the next two weeks.

Though they shared the spoils with Celtic, Sundowns will count themselves unlucky as they created most of the scoring chances and they were unlucky not to have taken the lead after the hour mark.

Ricardo Nascimento’s close range shot deflected off the body of Alfred Ndengane on to the inside of the cross bar with Patrick Tingyemb well beaten as the score line remained tied.

Teko Modise’s free kick from outside the box with four minutes remaining on the clock was parried over the cross-bar by acrobatic Celtic goalkeeper Patrick Tingyemb for a corner kick.

On the other hand, remain position 12 on the standings with 23 points and their mission to get out of the relegation zone continues a blockbuster clash against Chiefs next week Wednesday.

Earlier in the game, Thapelo Morena delivered a dangerous cross into the Celtic box but unmarked Castro, who somehow found himself unmarked in the box, headed over the cross-bar with Tingyemb beaten.

Under pressure Sundowns defender Soumahoro Bangaly, who scored an own goal that cost the Brazilians a point against Chiefs last weekend, was nearly disposed by a Celtic striker in the danger area.

Fortunately for Bangaly, who Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane picked despite the costly mistake against Chiefs, recovered in the nick of time to avert what could have been another embarrassing moment for him.

Just before the half time break, confusion in the Sundowns defence nearly saw Bangaly mistakenly pounce the ball past his Mweene but he was covered by Ricardo by alert Nascimento.

Celtic also had their moments on the attack and on the half hour mark they forced Mweene into a double save to deny close range shots by attackers Tshegofatso Mabaso and Lyle Lakay.

The two teams continued to attack each other but they had to settle for the share of the spoils which in the bigger scheme of things was costly for both. TMG Digital