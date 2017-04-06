Black belt Eymael says stadium security must be grateful he didn't kick the daylights out of them

Eymael was denied access to the change room at halftime in Bloemfontein Celtic’s 1-0 win over Polokwane City on Sunday which resulted in a scuffle that was picked up by television cameras and posted on Youtube.

The rules allowed Eymael to go to the change room while he waits for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to issue his card that grants the coach permission to sit in the technical area of his new club.

The delay is due to Rise and Shine disputing Eymael’s move to Phunya Sele Sele after his shock resignation from the Polokwane side on March 9.

The following day he was announced as Celtic’s coach‚ a move that didn’t sit well with Rise and Shine management.

They took the matter up with the PSL in a bid to block the coach’s move as they argue he still has a contract with them and they want to recoup the money they alleged he owes them.

All of that tension reached boiling point in Eymael’s return to Polokwane.

“It’s tough to be on the stands with the fans and not on the bench‚” Eymael said.

“But okay‚ the guys did well (to beat Buya Msuthu in the Nedbank Cup‚ beat Polokwane in the league and draw with Sundowns in my absence).

"Everyone has seen what happened (at the old Peter Mokaba Stadium). The video is everywhere.

"It shows the intentions of some people there‚ deliberate aggression on behalf of somebody. I have been scratched.

"They pushed me and they tried to punch me. They tried all sorts of things.

"I made a big mistake of not reacting. I am happy for that. Thank God for that because I can fight.

"I have a black belt in karate. I am not scared of anybody. But I made a promise to my wife that I wouldn’t fight.”

Eymael will present his case in front of the PSL dispute resolution chamber on Thursday.

The matter is likely to be finalised soon after that.

