Mumble‚ who was at the speaking on the sidelines of the arbitration hearing of Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba at the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)‚ is going to meet with US Soccer Federation officials to revitalise their relationship.

“I am going to meet with the US Soccer Federation officials to renew and revitalise our long-standing relationship with them.

“Many years ago we had a relationship that ultimately resulted in Carlos Queiroz coming and working for us at Bafana Bafana because he was their technical director‚” said Mumble who leaves on Saturday and return back to the country the following week.

Mumble‚ who did not take the stand at the arbitration hearing because of the impending trip‚ said they have been impressed with exciting things that are happening in the US over the past few years.

“We see some exciting things happening with US soccer‚ their league is doing very well‚ their systems are quite attractive‚ we have played their national team a couple of times and we really want to re-establish that relationship.

- TMG Digital-TMG Sport