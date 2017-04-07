According to sources at the hearing‚ Mashaba wanted the R2 million settlement payout to be tax free.

On Thursday‚ Safa tabled an offer of R1.5million (three months’ salary) but Mashaba and his legal team declined the amount‚ insisting on the equivalent of a six-month salary (R3 million) instead.

Before resumption of proceedings on Friday‚ Mashaba and Safa’s representatives could not reach an agreement after a marathon four-hour meeting that was facilitated by CCMA Commissioner Hlalele Molotsi.

Safa lawyer Mark Thompson confirmed after their meeting that talks for an amicable settlement broke down but he did not rule out the possibility of the parties finding each other in the future.

“Settlement talks eventually broke down because the two parties are far apart but I am not at liberty to mention any amount at this point in time‚” Thompson said.

“But‚ of course they may very well be grounds to settle this matter in future and this is the way that litigation goes.

“It will be in everyone’s interest to settle this case because there is reputational damage to both parties. It is definitely in both parties’ interest.”

With the possibility of an out of court settlement looking increasingly slim‚ Mashaba’s lawyer Claudio Bollo said that they want to focus on finalising the matter because it has been dragging for far too long.

“We have tried to resolve the matter by talking but we have not been able to achieve anything in a form of an agreement‚” Bollo said.

“In light of that‚ evidence has recommenced and Safa is still presenting its case.

“We would now like to expedite this case to finality because we feel that it has been delaying and we don’t want that. I don’t want to discuss the details of any offers.”

On Friday‚ Safa’s legal officer Tebogo Motlanthe was cross-questioned by both Bollo and Thompson and more witnesses are expected on the stand on Monday and Tuesday.

