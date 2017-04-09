Celtic ease into the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals with 2-1 win over Mbombela United

The first and second half goals extinguished any hopes the inconsistent Mpumalanga side had of progressing further in the tournament.

They came into the fixture on the back of three losses in their last five matches.

As much as Celtic have been one of the weaker Premier Soccer League outfits this season‚ they have shown steady improvement.

They may not have been the consistency trailblazer but after dominating defending league and CAF Champions League champions Mamelodi Sundowns in a goalless draw on Wednesday evening.

After weathering the early storm‚ Celtic converted the half chance that came their way through Razzak.

The Ghananian bundled the ball in from a Lyle Lakay induced goalmouth scramble in the 28th minute.

It was due punishment for the visitors‚ who should have taken the lead in the 18th minute if it wasn't for Jabulani Dhladhla's tentativeness.

The right back found himself in space after collecting Thapelo Mathibe but he side footed straight at the advancing Ayanda Mtshali.

It was the same case five minutes before the break when Dhladhla again could not get the beating of Mtshali from a counterattack that caught the Celtic defence at sixes and sevens.

Tshediso Padjie also had a very good chance in the 13th minute but Mtshali was equal to the task.

Razzak completed his brace in the 55th minute as the Mbombela United defence failed to deal with a Kabelo Mahlasela cross from the right.

Under grey skies‚ Bloem Celtic did not have to break much of a sweat in the second half while the substandard and bumpy playing surface did not allow for a decent game.

Under the co-mentorship of Lehlohonolo Seema ans John Maduka‚ Celtic have eschewed all forms of entertainment.

However‚ that will change once Belgian coach Luc Eymael finally gets clearance to take over the reins.

Razzak should have collected his hat trick in the 85th minute but he inexplicably missed in front of the posts with only goalkeeper Malcolm Jacobs to beat.

Inky Masuku's header found a way past Mtshali in the 88th minute but it was a case of the horse having long bolted.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport