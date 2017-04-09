 Paez double rescues Chiefs against lower tier side Acornbush - Times LIVE
   
Sun Apr 09 19:42:22 SAST 2017

The 10 bad boys of Bafana Bafana

Paez double rescues Chiefs against lower tier side Acornbush

Tshepang Mailwane, At Kabokweni Stadium | 2017-04-09 18:02:33.0
Gustavo Paez (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his second goal for Kaizer Chiefs during a Nedbank Cup last 16 match against ABC Motsepe League outfit Acornbush United at Kabokweni Stadium on April 09, 2017 in Nelspruit, South Africa. Chiefs won 2-1.
Image by: Kotze/Gallo Images

A late Gustavo Paez brace rescued Kaizer Chiefs from another embarrassing defeat by a lower division side in the Nedbank Cup when they beat ABC Motsepe League side Acornbush United 2-1 at Kabokweni Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Having previously been knocked out by Baroka FC‚ who were in the third tier back in 2011‚ Amakhosi came from a goal down to win in front of a good crowd at this venue.

Acornbush took a surprise lead just before half time when Rhulani Sidumo headed home from a cross whipped in by Mduduzi Nkosi.

They took this lead even after they were minus midfielder Sandy Nyathi‚ who was sent off for a tackle on Willard Katsande just before the half hour mark.

Sensing trouble‚ Chiefs brought on Paez at the start of the second half for left back Sibusiso Khumalo.

It was a great move‚ as Paez bagged a brace in the final 15 minutes to send Amakhosi to the quarterfinals.

There was huge relief from Amakhosi coach Steve Komphela‚ who needs silverware this season.

 - TMG Digital/TMG Sport

X