Paez double rescues Chiefs against lower tier side Acornbush
A late Gustavo Paez brace rescued Kaizer Chiefs from another embarrassing defeat by a lower division side in the Nedbank Cup when they beat ABC Motsepe League side Acornbush United 2-1 at Kabokweni Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Having previously been knocked out by Baroka FC‚ who were in the third tier back in 2011‚ Amakhosi came from a goal down to win in front of a good crowd at this venue.
Acornbush took a surprise lead just before half time when Rhulani Sidumo headed home from a cross whipped in by Mduduzi Nkosi.
They took this lead even after they were minus midfielder Sandy Nyathi‚ who was sent off for a tackle on Willard Katsande just before the half hour mark.
Sensing trouble‚ Chiefs brought on Paez at the start of the second half for left back Sibusiso Khumalo.
It was a great move‚ as Paez bagged a brace in the final 15 minutes to send Amakhosi to the quarterfinals.
There was huge relief from Amakhosi coach Steve Komphela‚ who needs silverware this season.
- TMG Digital/TMG Sport
