Reeve Frosler benefits from Wits’ hectic schedule

The schedule has forced coach Gavin Hunt to rotate his team with the Clever Boys competing on three fronts – the Absa Premiership‚ CAF Confederation Cup and the Nedbank Cup.

But some fringe players didn’t make the most of their chance which led to the club’s elimination in the Nedbank Cup on Tuesday.

Frosler didn’t disappoint against Smouha in the first leg of the Confederation Cup play-offs at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday.

The fullback was solid in defence in the goalless draw and whipped inviting crosses that weren’t utilised by the Clever Boys’ strikers.

“It was difficult missing out on playing in the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (in Zambia) because I had to be with the first team‚” the 19-year-old said.

“You want to be with the national team as well as be there for your club. It’s difficult for us. I just have to work my best and let the (national team) coach decide what happens.

"It would be a dream come true to go to South Korea. Not many players can say that they have been to the Under-17 and Under-20 World Cup.

"I would like to fulfil this dream. It would be a nice opportunity for me to put my name out there.”

Frosler has featured in only two league games for the Clever Boys this season. He will be confident that he can get more starts with Nazeer Allie out injured.

But he is likely to deputise for Siboniso Gaxa on Tuesday when the Clever Boys take on Golden Arrows in the league in Milpark.

Wits have to travel to Egypt after that game for the second leg of the Confederation Cup with a place in the group stage up for grabs.

Frosler should be a part of the team that will travel to Alexandria because this schedule has forced Hunt to have two teams.

That has helped the defender from Port Elizabeth to finally be a part of the first team after showing his potential in the Under-17 World Cup in Chile two years ago.

“I have grown a lot since Chile‚” Frosler said.

“You get exposed to the level of other countries‚ how they play‚ their physicality and technical ability. You learn from that.

"If you look at our last game against Russia for instance. The technical ability of the Russians wasn’t at the Under-17 level we see locally.

"It was higher than that. You can learn from that. You ask yourself‚ is this how they play in Russia? We need to step up to their level and be a little bit better if possible.”

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport