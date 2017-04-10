Mosimane impressed with makeshift centreback Madisha

Madisha made a strong impression in Saturday’s Nedbank Cup second round loss to Lamontville Golden Arrows at Atteridgeville.

“Madisha was my man of the match. Brilliant‚" said Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

"He was also man of the match when we played in the first round of the Nedbank Cup when we beat Mariveni.

"He is raising his hand to say “I’m no longer young‚ maybe I should be in the starting line-up’‚” said Mosimane after being forced to include the 22-year-old in defence on Saturday.

Madisha was duped by Nduduzo Sibiya of Arrows for the game’s only goal after being sold a clever dummy.

But for the rest of the game he did not put a foot wrong as he featured in the Brazilians’ defence for the first time.

Usually a central midfielder‚ he was making just his third start for Sundowns and put up a strong performance with key tackles that denied Arrows other good opportunities.

Sundowns have been hit by an injury crisis among their centrebacks with only Thabo Nthethe fit.

Wayne Arendse had knee surgery last month‚ Ricardo Nascimento is struggling with a long term groin injury and Bangaly Soumaharo hurt his ankle.

The trio sat out on Saturday as Nthethe and Madisha combined for the first time to the satisfaction of Mosimane‚ who also added of Madisha’s performance: “He’s the captain of our MDC team and a brilliant player. I’m really happy for him.”

Motjeka‚ who has played for Bafana Bafana in the Cosafa Castle Cup‚ was last season on loan at Highlands Park in the National First Division but only made his Sundowns debut in the goalless draw with Maritzburg in August when he featured in midfield.

Thursday’s match against SuperSport is the first of two leagues game between the two clubs inside a week with both still harbouring championship title hopes.

