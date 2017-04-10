Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw sets up intriguing showdown between Supersport and Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs will face Supersport United in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup after the draw pitted the two sides against each other on Monday night.
Fans will be rubbing their hands in anticipation as this encounter will be a reunion of sorts for United coach Stuart Baxter and several of his players after he led them to several trophies while still in Chiefs colours.
The PSL will announce the venues‚ the dates and kick off times of all the matches at a later stage.
The full quarterfinal draw:
Golden Arrows vs Platinum Stars
Kaizer Chiefs vs Supersport United
Orlando Pirates vs Bloemfontein Celtic
Chippa United vs Jomo Cosmos
- TMG Digital/ TMG Sport
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.