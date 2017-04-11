Eymael remains in limbo after PSL DRC failed to deliver a judgement on his dispute with Polokwane City

The DRC instead asked lawyers for both parties to submit “head of arguments”‚ including written arguments summing up the position of the opposing parties before making a decision.

It could take a further week before Eymael knows whether he can finally take up his place on the bench for Bloemfontein Celtic after City‚ where he quit last month‚ disputed his move to the Free State.

The DRC previously heard oral arguments from both parties.

It was first the City legal and then after a week Eymael himself appeared before the DRC last Thursday.

All parties were expecting a verdict on Monday but instead have been asked to submit further written arguments‚ further delaying the process.

It means there is no chance the Belgian-born coach will sit on the bench for Wednesday’s league match against high-flying Kaizer Chiefs at the Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Polokwane City are seeking compensation of R2.8-million after Eymael abruptly quit and then 245 hours later signed for Celtic.

But sources close to the proceedings expect a much smaller sum to be awarded to Polokwane City after which the coach will finally take up a place in the bench.

Eymael has had to sit in the stands during Celtic’s last four games but has directed matters by texting the bench.

He is also allowed in the change room before the match and at half-time.

Since arriving Celtic have moved up to 11th in the Premier Soccer League standings with one win and two draws and advanced to the quarter-final of the Nedbank Cup‚ where they have drawn Orlando Pirates away.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport