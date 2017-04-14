The Absa Premiership season – as necessitated by Mamelodi Sundowns winning the Caf Champions League and a six-week break over Christmas and the Africa Cup of Nations – ends on May 17‚ and Nedbank Cup final only after that.

The PSL culmination is just four days before the SA U-20s kick off their World Cup against Japan in Suwon‚ South Korea‚ and well after the start of the team’s final camp in China‚ where they will play two friendlies‚ one already confirmed against Mexico.

SA U-20 coach Thabo Senong announced a 28-man preliminary squad on Thursday for a first camp to the Netherlands – where Amajita will play the reserve teams of Ajax Amsterdam‚ Feyenoord and PEC Zwolle.

He said he could understand if PSL clubs chose to withdraw players from the initial camp‚ where the team assemble in Johannesburg on Wednesday and travel to Holland from April 24 to May 3.

However Senong is dreading a situation where PSL players are withdrawn from the second camp‚ which is scheduled to start soon after May 3. Or even worse‚ players who only join the team in South Korea suffering jet-lag days before the opening game.

“This (first) camp is about building the fitness base‚ building that tactical base‚ and of course assisting some boys‚” Senong told TMG Digital on Thursday.

“We’ve tried to give everybody a chance but we know that our biggest challenge will be unavailability of some players.

“If it happens that come clubs cannot release some players we will understand because of what is going on in the season right now. A lot of clubs are busy.

“I think we have to support the PSL coaches.

“Ajax are working hard to get away from relegation‚ so they probably need Grant Margeman. And Wits are working hard to win the league so they will need Phakamani (Mahlambi) and Reeve (Frosler).

“So during this camp we will understand if they don’t report – we’ll just make replacements.

“However it is important that they join us in the final camp in China.”

Senong’s headache in the build-up to the tournament might also involve European-based players‚ he said.

“We are very happy with the preparations and camps lined up‚ but we are just worried about the availability of players‚ not just local but also some overseas-based.

“A player like Luther Singh is already a key player with Sporting Braga’s reserves.

“We just hope clubs understand that this tournament is the best place to showcase their players’ talent.”

Amajita will play four friendlies against U-20 national teams in the build-up to the World Cup‚ two in China and two in South Korea. The Mexico game has been confirmed‚ Senong said‚ but Venezuela‚ Saudi Arabia and USA are yet to confirm.

All four of those teams have qualified for the U-20 World Cup.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport