George Lebese leads Chiefs to victory

Chiefs were looking increasingly tired as the game headed to a close but were rescued from what looked was going to be a disappointing draw by a left-footed screamer from the substitute.

Lebese has had a half hearted season but again emphasised his potential as Chiefs extended to 14 their unbeaten run in all competitions since Chippa beat them in Port Elizabeth in early December.

They also share top place with Cape Town City at the top of the standings, with the same points and goal difference but behind on goals scored and having played one game more.

“These are championship matches,” said a relieved Steve Komphela. “We had to stay switched. It is the time of the season where we have to scramble for every point. We march on … it’s squeaky bum time!”

Lebese’s goal was set up by another substitute William Thwala, who cut inside to provide a cross. Lebese received the ball with his right and then switched it onto his stronger left foot to finish with aplomb to the delight of the holiday crowd.

Veteran Siphiwe Tshabalala was again sublime in his midfield play, passing, probing, prodding and causing general mayhem as he was given freedom to roam the field but along with his teammates tired in the second half.

Ramahlwe Mphahlele should have converted his inch perfect pass after 15 minutes, but his technique on the header was wrong and a golden chance for the opener was missed.

But it was just the start of a myriad of half chances for Chiefs with Edmore Chirambadare lively on the wing and looking much more confident as he took on defenders but was let down by poor crosses.

Inter play on the edge of the box buy Chiefs also looked promising and there was a great chance for Tshabalala some five minutes before the break as he chose to side foot the ball into the net but missed the target.

Gustavo Paez, starting the game in place of suspended Bernard Parker, tried a half scissor kick in stoppage time at the end of the first half but also went narrowly wide.

Chippa took 36 minutes to have their first shot on Chiefs’ goal but could have been ahead at half-time when Sandile Zuke stole in late into the box to receive an inch-perfect pass but completely miscued his shot and missed out on an opportunity to score against his former employers just before the interval.

Chiefs looked much slower in the second half, having played on Wednesday away against Bloemfontein Celtic but Chippa did not take advantage with only Andile Mbenyane having a second half chances which he blasted wildly wide of goal.

The Port Elizabeth side have now been sucked into the relegation fight after nine league matches without success. - TMG Digital